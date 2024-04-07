Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,419 shares of company stock valued at $550,058. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 206,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

