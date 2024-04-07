Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,543 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

SLB stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.03. 9,994,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

