Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 631,771 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.8 %

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,155. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

