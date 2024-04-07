Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.46. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 99,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 148,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

