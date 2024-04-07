Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
