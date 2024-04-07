Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.