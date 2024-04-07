Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $452.05 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.69 or 0.00039936 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $452.05 million and approximately $56.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00070805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

