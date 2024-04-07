XXEC Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

XXEC Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 3.5% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DE traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.54. The company had a trading volume of 994,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.64.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

