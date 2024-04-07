XXEC Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

XXEC Inc. decreased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems accounts for about 2.1% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

BSY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,612. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

