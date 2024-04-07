Xai Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Xai token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a market capitalization of $303.30 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xai has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.08451354 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $12,071,650.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.