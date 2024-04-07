Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

