Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

