WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.36 million and approximately $0.21 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02213555 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

