Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.89.

Woodward Stock Up 2.0 %

WWD stock opened at $158.24 on Thursday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $91.42 and a twelve month high of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

