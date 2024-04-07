Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Shares of DG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,089. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

