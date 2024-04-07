Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 950 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,589. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

