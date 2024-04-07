Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,700,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB remained flat at $47.76 during midday trading on Friday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at American National Bankshares

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at $464,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American National Bankshares news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

