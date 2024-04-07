Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $1.21 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.30. 2,066,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $381.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.