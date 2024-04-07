Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. 102,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.