Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $26.10 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VV traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 228,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,618. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.13 and a one year high of $241.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.