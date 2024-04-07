Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 144 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,774.83.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $15.77 on Friday, hitting $1,594.57. 84,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,549.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,454.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.32 and a 1-year high of $1,651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

