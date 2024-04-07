Wolfe Research Upgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PARA. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,842,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 5,716.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,387 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

