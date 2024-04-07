Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company.

NYSE WIT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

