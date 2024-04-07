Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

