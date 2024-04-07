Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Mkt Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Werewolf Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.