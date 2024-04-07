Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Mkt Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.