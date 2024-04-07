Wells Fargo & Company Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $1.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $496.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 7,387.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

