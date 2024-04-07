Wells Fargo & Company Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

