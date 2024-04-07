Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $60.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.79.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

