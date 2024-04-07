Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. State Street Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.93. 2,760,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,576. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

