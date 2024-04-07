Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 351,000 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 351,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,953,000. Blackstone makes up approximately 31.7% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $127.58 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

