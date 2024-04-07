Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,218. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

