Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

