Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,026 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.