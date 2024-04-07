Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 734 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 556,003 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

