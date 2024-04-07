Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Assurant comprises approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.85. 355,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,751. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.41 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.01.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

