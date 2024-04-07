Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.07. 293,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

