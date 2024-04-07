Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.11 and its 200 day moving average is $222.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

