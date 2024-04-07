Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 250.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,839. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

