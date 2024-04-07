Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.86 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $252,224,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $138,762,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 7,250,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

