Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.75. 3,505,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,711. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $161.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

