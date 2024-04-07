Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 2,551 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises approximately 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 407,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,842,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 31,080.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 74,282 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,545,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.