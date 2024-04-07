Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.17% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFST has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.87. 30,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,812. The company has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

