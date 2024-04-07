W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $18,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WRB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,870. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.