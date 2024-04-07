Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.14. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 17,674 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

