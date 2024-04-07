Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.14. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 17,674 shares changing hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
