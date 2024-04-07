Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VSTO opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,979,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 844,865 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

