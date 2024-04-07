VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.06

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and traded as high as $58.93. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 44,253 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $896.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,175.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -5,099.29%.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
