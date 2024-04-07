Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0486 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $9,939.56 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,744.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.60 or 0.00990185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.65 or 0.00148608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00187969 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00049078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00143691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,106,960 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

