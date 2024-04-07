Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TSE VET opened at C$17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.74. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9651568 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.10%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.