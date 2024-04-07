Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 809,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $10.70. 2,366,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,458. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

