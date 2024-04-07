Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,025 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. 1,928,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,111. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

